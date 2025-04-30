Hope Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd.

Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $49,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $227,928.61. The trade was a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

