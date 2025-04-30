Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a 140.8% increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Elementis Stock Performance

Shares of ELMTY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Elementis has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

