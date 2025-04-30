Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a 140.8% increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Elementis Stock Performance
Shares of ELMTY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Elementis has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Elementis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The 5 Top Buys for May: Strong Signals at Critical Support Levels
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Joby Aviation Shares Eye Breakout After Transition Flight Win
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- NXP Semiconductors: A Buy-and-Hold Stock in the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.