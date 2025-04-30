Navigoe LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares during the period. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,354,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

TFC stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.