Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 153,760 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,760 shares during the quarter. Archer Aviation accounts for 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Archer Aviation worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 312,440 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $764,024.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,131,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,712,111.10. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081. 9.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

