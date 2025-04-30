Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $349.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.64 and a 200 day moving average of $375.65. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $275.07 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

