Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $319.98 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.42.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.