Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $3.47 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.94.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

TT opened at $353.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

