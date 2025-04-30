RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of RB Global worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,148,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,931,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,429 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after acquiring an additional 753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in RB Global by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,030,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,189,000 after acquiring an additional 424,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBA opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBA. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,125.95. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

