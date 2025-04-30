AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,872 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $116,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $370.94 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.42 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.35.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.