Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,966 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $192.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

