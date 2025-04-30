Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 116,041 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 558.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,041 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.