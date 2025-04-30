8,220 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Commercial Metals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

