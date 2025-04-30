Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,069 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Popular were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Popular by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,373,000 after buying an additional 63,019 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,721.32. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Popular

Popular Stock Up 0.7 %

BPOP stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.