Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 65,529 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,529 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PG&E were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

