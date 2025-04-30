EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in EVgo were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,925 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $5,180,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $866.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.28. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVgo ( NASDAQ:EVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EVgo from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $150,667.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,312.26. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

