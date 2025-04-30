Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $490,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Shares of PEG opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

