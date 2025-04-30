Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $39,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $209.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

