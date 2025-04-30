Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $39,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on FDX
FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $209.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.