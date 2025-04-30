JAT Capital Mgmt LP Makes New $6.87 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 1.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.