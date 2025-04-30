Unisphere Establishment Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Unisphere Establishment reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.