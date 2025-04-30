Wise Wealth Partners Invests $6.79 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 295,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 16.8% of Wise Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after buying an additional 38,232,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,422 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

