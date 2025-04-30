Research Analysts Set Expectations for AMKR Q2 Earnings

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMKR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,479,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $21,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,647,000 after acquiring an additional 925,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,853,000 after acquiring an additional 556,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

