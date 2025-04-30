Unisphere Establishment Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $471.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.