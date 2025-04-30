140,043 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Purchased by One68 Global Capital LLC

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,043 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $15,280,000. Altair Engineering comprises about 8.0% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. One68 Global Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Altair Engineering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,065 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,472.62. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 416 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $46,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,674. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,847. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $113.12.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.