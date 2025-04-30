JAT Capital Mgmt LP Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $576.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569.14 and its 200-day moving average is $510.43. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $280.37 and a one year high of $652.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.