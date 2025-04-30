Headland Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,519 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Headland Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,579,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467,267 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,064,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 220,335 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 484,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.