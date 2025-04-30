Parvin Asset Management LLC Invests $681,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,105,000 after acquiring an additional 279,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.