Guardian Capital LP Sells 1,300 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,655,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Get Our Latest Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.