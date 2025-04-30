65,036 Shares in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Purchased by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.12% of Alpha Teknova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth about $9,236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 472.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $356.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpha Teknova Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

