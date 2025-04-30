Parvin Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,663 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.7% of Parvin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

