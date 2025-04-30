Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Increases Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138,596 shares during the period. Community Health Systems comprises 0.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 2,550,678 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,240,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,372,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 283,398 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of CYH opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

