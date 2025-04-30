Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815,000 shares during the period. Sun Country Airlines comprises approximately 1.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 11.99% of Sun Country Airlines worth $92,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 5.5 %

SNCY opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $522.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,826 shares of company stock worth $70,849. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.