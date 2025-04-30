Headland Capital LLC Invests $12.29 Million in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Headland Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 440,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Headland Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 180,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 144,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.