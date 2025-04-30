3,600 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.1% of Parvin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,775 shares of company stock worth $1,447,893. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.30.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $295.77 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $322.84. The company has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.86 and its 200 day moving average is $298.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

