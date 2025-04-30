Headland Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,536 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Headland Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,566,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,579,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

