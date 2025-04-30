232,300 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 232,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000. Coupang comprises 5.4% of Parvin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Coupang by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Several analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

