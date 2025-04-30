Guardian Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,841,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,876,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,192,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,712,000 after purchasing an additional 703,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,815 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sun Life Financial



Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

