Guardian Capital LP Has $16.04 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,363,000 after buying an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,661.60. The trade was a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock worth $13,488,337. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.6 %

HIG opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average is $115.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

