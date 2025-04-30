Guardian Capital LP Makes New $21.10 Million Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 664,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,099,000. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

