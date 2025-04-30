International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

