Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $26.56 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,993 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $26,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

