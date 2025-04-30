Bison Wealth LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.37% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.