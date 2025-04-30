First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.14% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 71,997 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

