GG Group Ventures LLC Sells 952 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

GG Group Ventures LLC lowered its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Columbia India Consumer ETF makes up about 0.9% of GG Group Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GG Group Ventures LLC owned 0.24% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 13,976.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,886,000.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $55.42 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $328.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.