iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

