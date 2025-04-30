GG Group Ventures LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

GG Group Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares makes up about 0.9% of GG Group Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GG Group Ventures LLC owned 0.81% of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

INDL stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.21.

About Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

