Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $29.01 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Joby Aviation Shares Eye Breakout After Transition Flight Win
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- NXP Semiconductors: A Buy-and-Hold Stock in the Buy Zone
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Pegasystems: Mid-Cap GenAI Stock With Big Long-Term Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.