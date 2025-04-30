Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $29.01 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3189 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.