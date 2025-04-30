Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Bison Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 234.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,400 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

