GG Group Ventures LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

GG Group Ventures LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SPGP opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $112.90.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
