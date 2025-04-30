Bison Wealth LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $126.83 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.37.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

