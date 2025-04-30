Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

Carrier Global has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years. Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

CARR stock opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carrier Global stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.43.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

